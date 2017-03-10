March 10 Schouw & Co A/S

* 2016 revenue rose to 14.4 billion Danish crowns ($2.05 billion) (2015: 12.6) with company acquisitions making positive contributions

* 2016 EBIT was up 25 percent to 1,038 million Danish crowns (2015: 831)

* Q4 EBIT 315 million Danish crowns versus 259 million Danish crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 3.9 billion Danish crowns versus 3.08 billion Danish crowns year ago

* For 2017, expects revenue of about 15.6 billion Danish crowns and EBIT in range of 940-1,060 million Danish crowns

* 2017 consolidated EBIT is expected to be in upper end of revenue range

* Proposal to increase dividend for 2016 financial year by 20 percent to 12 Danish crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0187 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)