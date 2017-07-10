Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd :
* Issued 150,000 shares of 0.01 stg under block listing facility at a price of 248.37 pence per share on July 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 10 Price quotations for individual stocks were still not updating on India's National Stock Exchange, multiple traders said on Monday, after the country's largest stock exchange re-started trading following an earlier disruption.