5 months ago
BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017

* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% versus January 2017

* Charles Schwab Corp - new brokerage accounts totaled 113,000 in February, up 35% from February 2016 and third consecutive month in excess of 100,000 accounts

* Charles Schwab Corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in February 2017 totaled $6.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

