March 13 (Reuters) - Schwaelbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz AG:

* Total revenue of the Schwaeblabchen Group rose by 3.7 percent to 166.5 million euros ($178.30 million) in 2016

* FY net profit of 3.16 million euros (previous year: 3.17 million euros)

* Dividend of 60 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9338 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)