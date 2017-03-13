FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY net income up 41 pct at CHF 70.6 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 13, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY net income up 41 pct at CHF 70.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* Double-digit growth in revenues and profit - sales exceed one billion Swiss francs for the first time

* FY net revenues rose to 1,003.4 million Swiss francs ($995.8 million) (2015: 915.4 million Swiss francs), an increase of 10 pct (+8 pct in local currencies)

* FY EBITDA rose 36 pct to 125.0 million francs (2015: 92.1 million francs)

* FY EBIT was 48 pct higher at 97.2 million francs (2015: 65.9 million francs), while net income increased by 41 pct to 70.6 million francs (2015: 50.1 million francs)

* An unchanged distribution of 40 francs per bearer share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.