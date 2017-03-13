BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY net income up 41 pct at CHF 70.6 million

March 13 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* Double-digit growth in revenues and profit - sales exceed one billion Swiss francs for the first time

* FY net revenues rose to 1,003.4 million Swiss francs ($995.8 million) (2015: 915.4 million Swiss francs), an increase of 10 pct (+8 pct in local currencies)

* FY EBITDA rose 36 pct to 125.0 million francs (2015: 92.1 million francs)

* FY EBIT was 48 pct higher at 97.2 million francs (2015: 65.9 million francs), while net income increased by 41 pct to 70.6 million francs (2015: 50.1 million francs)

* An unchanged distribution of 40 francs per bearer share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)