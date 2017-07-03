July 3 Schweiter Technologies Ag

* Schweiter Technologies AG says has entered into agreement to acquire Athlone Extrusions, Ireland, a manufacturer of coloured opaque multilayer plastic sheetin

* Agreed enterprise value for Athlone Extrusions, (on a cash free/debt free basis) is 48 million euros

* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of July 2017