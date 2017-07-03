BRIEF-Novus Properties declares final dividend of 20 cents per share
* Declared a final dividend of 20 cents per share to all shareholders in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017
July 3 Schweiter Technologies Ag
* Schweiter Technologies AG says has entered into agreement to acquire Athlone Extrusions, Ireland, a manufacturer of coloured opaque multilayer plastic sheetin
* Agreed enterprise value for Athlone Extrusions, (on a cash free/debt free basis) is 48 million euros
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EQT infrastructure to acquire majority interest in Global Gateway South terminal in port of los Angeles