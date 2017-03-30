FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
March 30, 2017

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc

* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Frédéric Villoutreix will depart from his position as chief executive officer

* Kramer, current chairman & Frédéric Villoutreix, current CEO, will serve as co-CEOs of company

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International-commencing on transition date, Kramer will transition from co-chief executive officer of company to sole CEO Source: (bit.ly/2mSCXvh) Further company coverage:

