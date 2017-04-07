FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY2016 EBIT at 1.8 mln euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 7, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY2016 EBIT at 1.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG:

* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to 115.6 million euros in 2015

* FY GROUP EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) according to IFRS of 9.5 million euro (2015: 11.4 million euro)

* Expected annual group result decreased to 0.6 million euro (2015: 1.5 million euro)

* To propose a dividend of 0.65 euro per share

* FY EBIT amounted to 1.8 million euro (2015: 3.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.