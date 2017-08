April 28 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG:

* Dividend stable at 0.65 euro

* Expect a slightly better year end result in 2017, striving for an EBITDA margin of again 8 to 9 percent of total turnover

* FY earnings after taxes 0.6 million euros versus 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million) year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)