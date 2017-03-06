FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-SciClone reports Q4 revenue of $44.1 million
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SciClone reports Q4 revenue of $44.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone reports 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $44.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $175 million

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc- SciClone projects its 2017 revenue to be in range between $170 and $175 million

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - Further expects that pricing pressures on revenue in 2017 to be offset through sharing of burden with China distributors

