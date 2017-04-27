WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
April 27 Scientific Games Corp-
* Scientific Games reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $725.4 million
* Scientific games corp - operating income in q1 increased 75 percent to $88.0 million from $50.3 million a year ago
* Qtrly loss per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72, revenue view $706.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea at the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog