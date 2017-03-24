COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Scio Diamond Technology Corp :
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
* Scio diamond technology - Adams was charged in federal indictment with orchestrating an "elaborate fraud scheme to embezzle millions of dollars" of investor's funds
* Federal indictment alleges activity happened between 2006 and 2013 - SEC filing
* Co's current board of directors and management team have been cooperating with department of justice in its investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury