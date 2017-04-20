BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.48

April 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scorpio Bulkers - TCE revenue was $34.6 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $10.2 million during prior year quarter

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc- During Q1 of 2017, recorded write down on assets held for sale $17.1 million related to sale of two kamsarmax vessels

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says TCE revenue per day was $8,608 and $3,404 for Q1 of 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - During Q1 of 2017 also recorded a $0.6 million adjustment related to vessels previously sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: