FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.48
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scorpio Bulkers - TCE revenue was $34.6 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $10.2 million during prior year quarter

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc- During Q1 of 2017, recorded write down on assets held for sale $17.1 million related to sale of two kamsarmax vessels

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says TCE revenue per day was $8,608 and $3,404 for Q1 of 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - During Q1 of 2017 also recorded a $0.6 million adjustment related to vessels previously sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.