4 months ago
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold qtrly loss per share $0.03
April 24, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold qtrly loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio Gold reports fourth quarter and provides year-end financial results for 2016

* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates mining of gold at mineral ridge through to august 2017

* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates production of gold at mineral ridge to be 20 - 25,000 ounces from Mary Lc, Brodie and Bluelite South Pits for 2017

* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly revenue $7.6 million versus $10.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share $0.00

