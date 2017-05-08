FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - deal for approximately $56.4 million

* Scorpio Tankers - sales are expected to close in June 2017 at which time co will repay outstanding secured debt for vessels of $27.6 million in aggregate

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - will record a write-down of approximately $9.3 million during Q2 of 2017 in connection with entry into agreement

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - agreement with an unrelated third party to sell two of its 2013 built mr product tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

