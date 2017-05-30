FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Scotiabank CEO sees flexibility to make acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions

* Scotiabank cro says has stress tested residential mortgage book against 50 percent decline in prices, losses very manageable

* Scotiabank international head says credit demand strong from customers in mexico

* Scotiabank ceo says expects opportunities to make acquisitions over the next year

* Scotiabank ceo says suspects more acquisition opportunities in international business in next year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

