GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares edge higher as healthcare vote eyed; oil falls
* Oil prices fall on supply concerns (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
March 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia:
* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem all outstanding non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank on April 26, 2017
* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank at a price equal to $25.00 per share
* Scotiabank - redemption will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices fall on supply concerns (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The International Monetary Fund viewed a shift in trade language in last weekend's communique from the Group of 20 major economies showing consensus to improve the global trade architecture, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.