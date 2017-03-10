March 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem all outstanding non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank on April 26, 2017

* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank at a price equal to $25.00 per share

* Scotiabank - redemption will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: