3 months ago
BRIEF-Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 mln of its common shares
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 mln of its common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares

* Bank of nova scotia says repurchase represents approximately 2 percent of 1.20 billion common shares issued and outstanding as of may 25, 2017

* Repurchases under the normal course issuer bid may commence on june 2, 2017, and will terminate on june 1, 2018

* Bank of nova scotia-toronto stock exchange, office of superintendent of financial institutions approved normal course issuer bid to buy up to 24 million shares

* Bank of nova scotia says will establish an automatic repurchase plan on june 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

