Feb 24 Scottish Salmon Company Plc:

* Q4 net operating revenue 27.2 million British pound ($34 million) versus 23.9 million pound year ago

* Q4 harvest volume 5,733 tonnes versus 6,059 tonnes year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 1.2 million pound versus 1.2 million pound year ago

* Says in 2017 will be projecting similar annual volumes of 25,000 tonnes as achieved in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7966 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)