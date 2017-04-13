FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, co's unit enters into a master repurchase agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, co's unit enters into a master repurchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co:

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - on April 7, 2017, co's unit entered into a master repurchase agreement and a master framework agreement

* Scotts Miracle-Gro - under receivables facility, scotts llc may sell a portfolio of available and eligible outstanding customer accounts receivable to purchasers

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - under receivables facility, scotts llc simultaneously agrees to repurchase receivables on a weekly basis.

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - eligible accounts receivable consist of up to $250 million in accounts receivable generated by sales to three specified customers

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - receivables facility is committed up to $100 million during commitment period beginning on april 7, 2017 and ending on June 16, 201

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Scotts Miracle-Gro has guaranteed all of Scotts LLC's obligations under receivables facility. Source text:(bit.ly/2pyKNax) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.