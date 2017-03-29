FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scout24 FY ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 pct to EUR 224.5 mln
March 29, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Scout24 FY ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 pct to EUR 224.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG:

* Announces record 2016 results and robust outlook for 2017

* Surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 percent to 224.5 million euros ($242.59 million) in 2016 yielding a margin of 50.8 percent

* FY revenues up 12.3 percent to 442.1 million euros

* Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share for year 2016 to annual general meeting on 8 june 2017

* Confident that group's growth momentum will continue also in 2017

* 2017 organic group revenues are expected to record a growth rate in high single-digit area, while cost base should grow at a disproportionally lower rate

* Expects 2017 ordinary operating EBITDA margin to increase by around one percentage point

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

