FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes

* E. W. Scripps co says has launched an offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes

* E. W. Scripps co - notes are expected to mature in 2025 and will be guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries

* E. W. Scripps co says proceeds from offering will be used to repay existing $391 million term loan b due in 2020, to pay related fees and expenses

* E. W. Scripps - is seeking to amend and restate existing $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity to $125 million

* E. W. Scripps co-in conjunction with notes issuance, co is seeking to extend maturity of existing senior secured revolving credit facility to 2022

* E. W. Scripps co - company expects first-quarter 2017 operating results to be consistent with its prior expectations

* E. W. Scripps co - expects first-quarter 2017 operating results to be consistent with its prior expectations

* E. W. Scripps- q1 television revenue expected to be flat, radio revenue expected to decrease in mid-single-digit range, digital revenue to increase in mid-20 percent range

* E. W. Scripps co-expects television revenue to be flat,radio revenue to decrease mid-single-digit range,digital revenue to increase mid-20 percent range versus q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.