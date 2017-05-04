FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.53
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc:

* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 revenue $855.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $856.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- company is reiterating all of its previously issued guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.42, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scripps Networks Interactive - U.S. Networks' operating revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $736.9 million, an increase of 4.9pct compared with prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.