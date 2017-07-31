FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
41 minutes ago
BRIEF-Scripps Networks says Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Scripps Networks says Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive - under merger agreement, Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

* Scripps Networks - under agreement, co to pay discovery termination fee of $356 million if deal is terminated due to board changing its recommendation

* Scripps Networks Interactive - entered new employment agreement appointing Lori Hickok as executive vice president, chief financial & development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.