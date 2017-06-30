BRIEF-tella plans new shares private placement to raise 982 mln yen
* Says it plans to issue 2 million new shares via private placement and aims to raise 982 million yen in total, with payment date on July 18
June 30 SDI Ltd:
* Jeffery Cheetham's position will change from executive chairman to chairman of board, effective 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :