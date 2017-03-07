BRIEF-SDL reports adjusted pretax profit of 27 mln stg

March 7 (Reuters) - Sdl Plc

* Total dividend up 11.4 percent to 6.2 pence per share

* Adjusted pbta for continuing operations of £27.0 million (2015: £24.2 million), total £2.5 million (2015: £20.6 million)

* Revenue from continuing operations up 10% at £264.7 million (2015: £240.4 million), including some benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds

* Adjusted continuing operations earnings per share of 26.58 pence (2015: 21.17 pence)

* Board remains confident of another year of profitable growth which is reflected in proposed realignment of our dividend.

* 2017 is year of execution. There is still work to do Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)