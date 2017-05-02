May 2 Sea Breeze Power Corp:
* Sea Breeze Power Corp announces approval of restructuring
proposal
* Sea Breeze Power Corp - supreme court of british columbia
approved second amended proposal of sea breeze power corp and
its unit, dated April 21, 2017
* Sea Breeze Power - as a result of company's ongoing
operational losses and increasing liabilities it was unable to
meet its obligations to creditors
* Sea Breeze Power - Power Corp to issue additional 1
billion common shares to tucan, after which Power Corp's shares
to be consolidated at rate of 25 million to 1
* Sea Breeze Power - all fractional shares,other securities
of power corp., except for shares held by Tucan, to subsequently
be cancelled
* Sea Breeze Power Corp - Tucan will be sole shareholder of
Power Corp
