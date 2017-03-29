FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 mln bought deal offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc

* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares

* Seabridge Gold Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, one million common shares at a price of $14.30 per common shar

* Seabridge Gold - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance company's KSM and Iskut projects and for general corporate purposes

* Seabridge Gold- Underwriters agreed to purchase,on bought deal private placement basis,1 million flow-through shares at price of $20.00/flow-through share

* Seabridge Gold - Gross proceeds from flow-through share offering to be used to fund 2017 exploration program at co's KSM and Iskut projects in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

