July 27, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida reports Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.28 to $1.32

* Seacoast reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $54.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

