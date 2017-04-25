FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seacoast reports 23 pct rise in Q1 revenue
April 25, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Seacoast reports 23 pct rise in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida -

* Seacoast reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $48.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 to $1.32

* Previous baseline adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.24 to $1.28 remains unchanged

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - revised its 2017 expected adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $1.28 to $1.32

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida says net interest income totaled $38.2 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of $740 thousand or 2% from prior quarter

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

