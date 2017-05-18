BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp

May 18 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market

* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - transaction is valued at approximately $32.1 million or $16.00 per share

* Seacoast banking corporation -nsbc shareholders will receive 0.5605 shares of seacoast common stock and $2.40 in cash for each share of nsbc common stock

* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - seacoast expects nsbc acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share in 2017

* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - transaction also is expected to provide an internal rate of return of over 20 percent

* Seacoast banking corporation of florida -nsbc, headquartered in tampa, will be merged with and into seacoast, northstar bank will be merged with and into seacoast bank