6 months ago
BRIEF-Seacor Holdings files for non-timely 10-K
March 2, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Seacor Holdings files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing

* Seacor Holdings - delay in filing as co hasn't completed assessment of effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016

* Seacor Holdings Inc - as result of ongoing assessment, it is possible that company will not be in position to file form 10-K within 15-day extension

* Seacor Holdings - working diligently to resolve matters and intends to file form 10-k and related XBRL documents as promptly as reasonably practicable

* Seacor Holdings - not completed assessment due to certain control deficiencies identified related to impairment determinations, approval of manual journal entries

* Seacor Holdings - believes that deficiencies could represent material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting

* Seacor Holdings - doesn't believe evaluation will impact previously reported consolidated financial statements

* Seacor Holdings -preliminary net loss attributable to Seacor Holdings Inc. between $192 million and $235 million for full year ended December 31, 2016

* Seacor Holdings -preliminary loss per share between $11.35 and $13.89 for full year ended December 31, 2016

* Seacor Holdings - co's FY results will be further impacted impairment charges of about $69 million related to offshore marine services' fleet

* Seacor Holdings - co's FY results will be further impacted

intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges of about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

