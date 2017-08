Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc:

* Seacor Holdings announces results of operations for its second quarter ended june 30, 2017 and provides an update on recent events and transactions

* Q2 loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 115.8 million versus. $99.6 million