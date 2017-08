March 28 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings :

* Seacor Holdings announces results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Seacor Holdings Inc- For quarter ended December 31, 2016 net loss attributable to Seacor Holdings Inc $5.52 per diluted share

* Qtrly operating revenues $213.0 million versus $250.6 million last year