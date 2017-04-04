BRIEF-Seadrill CEO says top owner Fredriksen still involved in restructuring

April 4 (Reuters) - Seadrill CEO Per Wullf told Reuters

* Top shareholder John Fredriksen still involved in the company's debt restructuring talks

* Wullf declines to comment on whether Fredriksen could be expected to inject new cash as part of a restructuring of Seadrill's $14 billion debt and liabilities

* Seadrill on Tuesday said current shareholders should expect to lose almost all value of their stock as the company prepares for potential bankruptcy proceedings. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)