BRIEF-Seafarms Group's project sea dragon receives commonwealth environmental approval

May 11 (Reuters) - Seafarms Group Ltd

* Project sea dragon receives its commonwealth environmental approval

* Two-year construction period for stage 1 at Legune Station expected to create about 400 full time construction jobs and 300 full time operation jobs

* At full scale and at full operation project sea dragon estimated to create about 700 jobs for local people on ground at legune station

* Project sea dragon is estimated to create 300 jobs at a darwin based hatchery and breeding facilities and 500 jobs in Kununurra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: