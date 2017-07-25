FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc:

* Seagate Technology Plc - on July 25, 2017, company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

* Seagate Technology Plc says pursuant to restructuring plan, company intends to reduce its global headcount by approximately 600 employees

* Seagate Technology Plc says savings generated from restructuring plan are expected to be recognized beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2018

* Seagate Technology Plc - savings generated from plan will represent approximately $90 million in savings on an annual run rate basis

* Seagate Technology - reduction in global headcount is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million, primarily in Q1 of FY 2018

* Majority of the pre-tax charges charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs Source text: (bit.ly/2vWoA9n) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.