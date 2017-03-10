US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 10 Seagate Technology Plc:
* Seagate Technology Plc- intends to close design center in Korea, which will result in reduction of company’s headcount by approximately 300 employees
* Seagate Technology Plc- action is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million
* Seagate Technology Plc - majority of the charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs
* Seagate Technology Plc- balance of charges will include other cash expenditures on exit-related costs, as well as other non-cash charges Source text - bit.ly/2mqKDl4 Further company coverage:
