FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.0 billion

* Says adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $1.70 for full year 2017

* Q1 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.3 billion

* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $390 million

* Anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $50 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.