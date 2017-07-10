BRIEF-Solar Company June prelim. revenue at 10.2 mln zlotys
* JUNE PRELIM. REVENUE AT 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS
July 10 Seamless Distribution Ab
* Seamless Distribution AB appoints new CEO
* Seamless Distribution - board of Seamless Distribution and Peter Fredell have reached an agreement whereby Fredell leaves his position as CEO
* Seamless Distribution - Tomas Jalling will become Seamless’ new CEO effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1