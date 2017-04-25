FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seamless Distribution Q1 loss narrows 4 pct
April 25, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Seamless Distribution Q1 loss narrows 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* Q1 net sales for period SEK 62,5 million (61.1), an increase of 2 pct compared to same period last year

* Q1 operating result for period improved to SEK -23.2 million (-24.1), an improvement of 4 pct

* Says MeaWallet are in the final stages of negotiations with a number of new partners in Europe and Asia

* Says expects to continue to close high value contracts in Q2 and through the remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

