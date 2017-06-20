June 20 Seamless Distribution Ab
* Seamless announces offering to its shareholders to acquire
shares in the subsidiary Seamless Distribution Systems AB
* Shareholders in Seamless will be allotted one
purchase right for each share held in Seamless. Ten
purchase rights grant the right to acquire one SDS share for SEK
36.
* In aggregate, 5,876,530 shares in SDS, corresponding to 85
per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company (votes as well
as capital), will be offered for sale
* The sale of the SDS shares included in the Offering will
bring at least SEK 120 million and up to SEK 211.6 million to
Seamless, before deduction of expenses related to the Offering
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)