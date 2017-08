April 25 (Reuters) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces new board appointment

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - appointment of Ioannis Kartsonas as a member of board of directors, effective may 4, 2017

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - Kartsonas' appointment expands board to five members, consisting of three independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: