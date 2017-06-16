June 16 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered
up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - ATB Loan facility bears
interest at libor plus a margin of 4.65pct per annum
* Seanergy Maritime - ATB loan facility bears interest
payable quarterly, principal is repayable by 20 equal
consecutive quarterly installments
* Seanergy Maritime - ATB loan facility's final balloon
instalment due on the maturity date, May 26, 2022
* Seanergy Maritime - on May 24, 2017, the company entered
into an up to $16.2 million loan facility with Jelco Delta
Holding Corp
* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility currently
bears interest at libor plus a margin of 7pct per annum which is
payable quarterly
* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility's principal
repayable in one bullet payment due on the maturity date, May
24, 2018
* Seanergy Maritime - the Jelco loan facility's maturity
date May, at the company's option, be extended to May 24, 2019
