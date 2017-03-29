FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Search Party updates on strategic and product review
#Software
March 29, 2017 / 11:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Search Party updates on strategic and product review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Search Party Group Ltd

* Updates on regarding progress on its strategic and product review as previously advised

* Total costs associated with changes (primarily redundancy costs) since beginning of 2017 are not expected to exceed $900k

* Targeting completion of strategic review process in approximately 6 to 8 weeks

* Company has decided to further minimise operating expenses, preserving funding for any required development costs

* Cost reduction includes reducing headcount in development team to meet company's short-term needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

