BRIEF-Search Party updates on strategic and product review

March 30 (Reuters) - Search Party Group Ltd

* Updates on regarding progress on its strategic and product review as previously advised

* Total costs associated with changes (primarily redundancy costs) since beginning of 2017 are not expected to exceed $900k

* Targeting completion of strategic review process in approximately 6 to 8 weeks

* Company has decided to further minimise operating expenses, preserving funding for any required development costs

* Cost reduction includes reducing headcount in development team to meet company's short-term needs