BRIEF-Sears Canada enters into credit agreement

March 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada enters into credit agreement

* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million

* Sears Canada Inc- loan is available in two tranches

* Sears Canada Inc - first tranche of $125 million has been drawn in full today

* Sears Canada Inc - second delayed-draw tranche of up to an additional $175 million may be drawn at corporation's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: