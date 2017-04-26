FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sears Canada Q4 loss per share C$0.45
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada Q4 loss per share C$0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada announces growth in same store sales, units sold in fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.45

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.3 percent

* Q4 revenue fell 16.2 percent to C$744 million

* Sears Canada Inc - will reinvest some of cost savings from 2016 in new businesses and categories, such as Initium and a new off-price business

* Sears Canada- achieved annualized cost reductions of $159.6 million for 2016, which exceeded upper range of targeted annualized costs savings of $155.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

