FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks pension obligations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks pension obligations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* Announced agreements to extend a portion of its $500 million 2016 secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of its pension obligations

* Sears Holdings - "Actions serve to reduce size of company's debt and pension obligations, as well as future risk associated with company's liabilities"

* Says Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks pension obligations

* Sears Holdings Corp says targeting a reduction in our outstanding debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion for fiscal 2017

* Sears Holdings - on May 22, some Holdings' units entered into agreement to repay $100 million of $500 million 2016 secured loan facility at maturity in July 2017

* Sears Holdings Corp - certain Holdings' subsidiaries entered into agreement to extend maturity of remainder of $500 million 2016 secured loan until Jan 2018

* Sears Holdings Corp - On May 15, company entered into an agreement to annuitize $515 million of pension liability with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

* Sears - agreement to annuitize $515 million of pension liability with MLIC,under which MLIC will pay future pension benefit payments to about 51,000 retirees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.