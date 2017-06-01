BRIEF-Sears Holdings ‍​recently aware of security incident involving unauthorized credit card activity at some Kmart stores - Spokesman

June 1 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears holdings ‍​recently aware of security incident involving unauthorized credit card activity following certain customer purchases at some kmart stores - spokesman

* Sears holdings immediately launched thorough investigation,engaged leading third party forensic experts to review systems and secure affected part of network - spokesman

* Kmart store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code that was undetectable by current anti-virus systems,application controls - sears holdings spokesman

* Sears holdings - "once aware of the new malicious code, we quickly removed it and contained the event"

* Sears holdings - based on the forensic investigation of security incident, no personal identifying information was obtained by those criminally responsible