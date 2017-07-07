July 7 Sears Holdings Corp:
* Sears holdings says co, sears roebuck acceptance, kmart
entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement,
dated sept 1, 2016 - sec filing
* Sears - amendment to provide line of credit facility
pursuant to which co and its units may borrow line of credit
loans in amount not to exceed $500 million
* Sears holdings corp - company expects to use proceeds
from line of credit loans for general corporate purposes
* Sears holdings corp - esl investments inc has indicated
that it is considering participating in credit facility as a
line of credit lender
* Sears holdings - edward s. Lampert, co's ceo and
chairman, is sole stockholder, ceo and director of esl
investments, inc, which controls agent
* Sears holdings corp - line of credit loans will be
secured on a pari passu basis with company's existing
obligations under credit agreement
Source text (bit.ly/2u1zfCJ)
